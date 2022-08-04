Nigeria: No Threat Will Stop 2023 Elections - Govt

The federal government has assured Nigerians that no threat will stop the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance yesterday while fielding questions from State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government would do everything possible to not only ensure that elections were conducted next year but also secure the country.

Mohammed restated that the government had provided security agencies with everything required to end the reign of terror.

Reacting to a question on the concern raised by some civil society organisations that the worsening insecurity in the country might affect the 2023 election, he said: "Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned whether, given the state of insecurity in the country, there can't be elections. I can assure you there will be elections because the federal government will do everything possible, not just to make sure there is election, but to secure the country."