Nigeria: No Threat Will Stop 2023 Elections - Govt

4 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The federal government has assured Nigerians that no threat will stop the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance yesterday while fielding questions from State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government would do everything possible to not only ensure that elections were conducted next year but also secure the country.

Mohammed restated that the government had provided security agencies with everything required to end the reign of terror.

Reacting to a question on the concern raised by some civil society organisations that the worsening insecurity in the country might affect the 2023 election, he said: "Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned whether, given the state of insecurity in the country, there can't be elections. I can assure you there will be elections because the federal government will do everything possible, not just to make sure there is election, but to secure the country."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X