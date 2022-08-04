Sierra Leone: Tity Dimbuya Set New PB in 50m Butterfly

3 August 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jr

Birmingham — SierraLeone's swimmer, Tity Dumbuya set a new Personal Best in Heat 1 of her 50m Butterfly race at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Dumbuya beat her previous best of 34:79sec for the event with a Personal Best of 34:17 sec.

The 19-year-old finished 6th in her Heat and despite not progressing to the next round, she wrote her name on the history books of the game and Sierra Leone Swimming Association.

According to Dumbuya, she was looking forward of progressing to the next round but dissapointedly failed to qualify.

"It feels good to make progress and been able to break my Personal Best time. I look forward to more opportunities and be able improve more, she said.

