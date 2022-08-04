Sierra Leone: IG Confesses in Parliament - I Am Not Satisfied With Police Performance

The newly appointed Inspector General of Sierra Leone Police, William Fayia Sellu, has noted that he was not satisfied with the performance of the force as they have in some cases flouted their policies and have been inefficient in handling public order issues.

The new IG was responding to questions from the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment, Hon. Mathew Nyuma.

Earliere,Hon. Matthew Nyuma told the new IG that vetting process was part of their role to ensure that appointees are properly fit for the purpose, adding that they were not doing it out of malice but to ensure that the public is informed.

He urged the nominees to answer questions that would be put to them and also go in line with the documents they have submitted to the committee.

He commended the new IG for his sincerity and honesty and stated that they will try to make way on how to address the inefficiency of the police.

Hon. Rosemarie Bangura called on the new IG to consider women empowerment, stating that the female caucus in parliament has been working with the SLP for a while now on the issues of women, peace and security.

She said they wanted to see how far the SLP has implemented women empowerment, especially when it comes to ranking, promotion and access given to go on peace keeping mission.

She also called on him to work with the Internal Affairs Minister because there were obsolete laws in the SLP that needed to be amended or repealed, especially the law that deals with the marital status of female officers who are given timeline to give birth after recruitment.

Hon. Hassan Conteh cautioned him not to make enemies whilst he serves as the new Inspector General of the Police, especially having admitted that he was not satisfied with the performance of the force he was going to head.