Nigeria: Alleged Organ Harvesting - Ike Ekweremadu to Remain in Custody As Court Adjourns Till October

The Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom has adjourned the alleged organ harvesting case involving former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

According to the judge handling the case, there will be a hearing of pretrial applications on October 31, but the trial will commence fully on May 2, 2023.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are facing charges bordering on a plot to arrange and the travel of one David Nwamini with a view of harvesting his organ.

The couple was arrested by London Metropolitan Police in June and appeared before a magistrate court in July but Ekweremadu's wife was granted bail on July 22.

At the court on Thursday, the senator representing Enugu west asked that a new lawyer represent him.

The police had alleged that Nwamini the reported victim at the centre of the organ harvesting allegation, is a 15-year-old but the court ruled that he is 21.

The Nigerian lawmaker had written to the UK high commission in December 2021 to support a visa application for Nwamini.

In the letter, Ekweremadu said Nwamini was undergoing medical investigations for a kidney donation to Sonia Ekweremadu, his daughter, who is in need of a kidney transplant, and said both Nwamini and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London.

Ekweremadu's appearance in the UK court is the third time since his arrest.

