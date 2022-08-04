Southern Africa: Cabo Delgado - Rwanda, SADC Forces Rescue Over 600 Hostages

4 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwandan security forces alongside their Mozambican counterparts and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces have rescued over 600 hostages in Cabo Delgado.

According to a statement issued by Rwanda Defence Force on August 2, the development follows the launch of offensive operations to destroy terrorists' bases in Catupa forest, northeast of Macomia District based in Cabo Delgado province.

"The Islamic State in Mozambique (IS-MOZ) terrorists groups were forced to flee to Nkoe and Nguida localities of the same district as they are still being tracked down by the joint forces," reads part of the statement.

One 59-year-old Abdulahim Abrugo, who was held by the terrorists for a year in Catupa forest, extended gratitude to the joint forces that were able to rescue him.

He, the statement adds, also applauded the courage of Rwandan Security Forces who assured him to bring back his daughter who was left in hands of terrorists.

Macomia district is one of the most important military bases of the Islamic terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado province.

Its part of Catupa has previously been regarded as the most important strategic stronghold of the Islamists.

