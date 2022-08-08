Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Health Units Reopening

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities are reopening most of the 34 health units wrecked by islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to the director of the provincial health services, Anastacia Lidimba, cited in the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The health units attacked by the terrorists are in the districts of Palma, Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Macomia and Quissanga. In these places, Lidimba said, patients are now being cared for in tents.

In the more remote areas where the jihadists struck, she added, "care is guaranteed by mobile units of health staff, who go from village to village".

The terrorist raids led to over 500 health staff fleeing to safer areas. But with the recent improvement in security, Lidimba said, these health workers are returning to their posts.

"Most of them have come back", she claimed. "For various reasons, some are not yet back at work. We are dependent on the Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan becoming operational for the total rehabilitation of the destroyed health units. That does not depend solely on the health sector".

Lidimba said that the provincial health authorities, although they have not received any command from the government, are allocating medicines to the re-opened health centres, to cater for the needs of the displaced people who are now returning.

The Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan, approved in September 2021, is budgeted at 300 million US dollars. About 200 million dollars are earmarked for short term actions, to be implemented within a year.

These include the restoration of the public administration, restoring electricity, telecommunications, water supply and sanitation, and rebuilding health units, schools and access roads. Other priority actions include employment initiatives, particularly for young people.