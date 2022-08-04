Liberia: Rep. Foko Launches 2nd Cycle of Digital Satellite Installation and Maintenance Training

Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko, Jr., has launched the second cycle of the Digital Satellite Installation and Maintenance Training aimed at impacting and creating job opportunities for over 300 youths in the district.

A press release says Foko who believes in building young people's capacity, has noted that his office will do everything possible to sponsor the vocational training of youths in his district.

The young lawmaker says the overall purpose of the project is to enable youths in and around his district to respond to economic growth opportunities.

He seeks to do this by increasing their employability and entrepreneurship potential through strengthening and acquiring of vocational training.

He says his office's intervention will address equity issues with emphasis on young people in slum areas and vulnerable youth, including people with disabilities.

"I'm pleased to announce that my office has launched cycle two of the Digital Satellite Installation and Maintenance Training aimed at impacting and creating job opportunities for over 300 youths," the release quotes Foko as saying.

"You can pick up your application form from our District 9 office, on the Lakpazee Market Road," Rep. Foko added.

The Montserrado County lawmaker has encouraged youths to take advantage of the scholarship opportunity to change their lives.

Rep. Foko stressed that the provision of scholarship opportunities for vocational training is aligned with the Government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) Pillar One.

This Pillar has to do with human capacity and knowledge development - expanding universal access to quality, relevant education and technical and vocational training.

Earlier on April 23, 2022, Foko said he was pleased after empowering and graduating 150 out of the 250 scholarships provided to his people to acquire Technical skills at the Liberian Vocational Institute (LVI).

"We are happy that we added to that number to increase the capacity and skills of our people across the District," he said.

During the first cycle which ended on Saturday, 23 April 2022, 153 District dwellers who were trained for the past two months in digital satellite installation graduated.

Rep. Foko expressed delight and gratitude to his District Development Council and the District in general for the support he continues to receive from them in executing the little by impacting his people.

He hoped that his office can keep empowering other young people as a way of self-sustainability and helping to lift them out of poverty.-Press release