Liberia: Rural Women in Nimba Benefit Lrd5 Million

By Thomas Domah/ Nimba County

Nimba County District#4 Representative Gonpu Kargon has donated five Million Liberians dollars to over five thousand rural women in three electoral districts in Nimba county. The beneficiaries came from electoral districts# 4, 6, and 7, respectively in the county.

Speaking to reporters, District#4 Representative, Gonpu Kargon, said, the money came from the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathanial McGill through his (Representative Kargon's) personal effort.

According to the Nimba lawmaker, he visited Minister McGill and engaged him about the plight rural of women, particularly in his district.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the money wisely, as it is meant to empower them, most of whom lost their husbands during the 14-year civil war in the country.

The beneficiaries also include single mothers, who are rearing huge number of children, while the rest are family members.

Several residents of District#4 including women, men, and youth groups thanked Representative Kargon for helping to bring relief to their single mothers, who continue to suffer to support them in school and university, including vocational schools, among others.

Kargon disclosed plans to help bring in local and international development partners to help improve living condition of rural women in his district.

Reports say during Representative Kargon's five years in office, he has been involved with developmental activities in towns and villages.

Receiving the 5 million Liberian dollars on behalf of the rural women, a woman leader, Madam Mary Massaquoi of District#4, including other women thanked the lawmaker for his continuous support.

Madam Massaquoi said they are currently involved in a village saving loan to enable them to ease extreme hardship in their district and the country at large.