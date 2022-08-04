Rwanda: Fiba U-18 Championship - Rwanda Takes On Mali in Opener

4 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Today Rwanda Vs Mali 4:30 Pm Kigali-Time

The Under-18 national basketball team will face Mali in its first game at the FIBA Africa U-18 Championship this evening in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The tournament kicks-off on Thursday evening and is expected to wind up on August 14.

Rwanda is placed in Group B alongside Mali, Egypt, Guinea and Angola, while Group A are including: Hosts Madagascar, Senegal, Algeria and Benin.

Like the saying, Champions defend their titles, Mali enters the tournament as the team to beat having previously taken home the previous two trophies.

The two teams that reach the finals of the 2022 FIBA U-18 African Championship will represent Africa at the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

There is a lot at stake in Antananarivo.

Aside from the two tickets that qualify Africa's representative to the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup, this event has become known as the starting point to future stars not only in the African basketball landscape, but elsewhere.

Former champions are Mali (2018 and 2020), Angola (2016), Egypt (2014, 2010, 2008), and Senegal (2012).

Egypt, who have participated in the last five editions of the tournament, last took the trophy home in 2014.

Meanwhile, teams like Guinea, Madagascar and Rwanda can't be underestimated judging by their latest appearances in the history of the tournament.

