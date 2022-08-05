Nigeria: Amazon Prime Video Launches Local Service in Nigeria

4 August 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Amazon Prime Video today announced the launch of the localized version of its streaming service in one of Africa's biggest markets--Nigeria. Just as it did in Southeast Asia some days back, the tech giant is attempting to boost its subscriber push in new markets like Africa by increasing its investment in local production, unveiling slates of localized originals and introducing discounted Amazon Prime membership offerings to customers.

Amazon Prime Video launched in Africa in 2016 as part of its global push across more than 200 countries worldwide, bringing some serious competition to Netflix's global plan launched that same year. However, versions of the service available in the region have never featured the local-language interfaces, subtitling, and original content offerings typical in more developed markets.

