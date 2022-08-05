Nigeria's Goodness Sets New World Record, Wins Commonwealth Gold Medal

4 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The 23-year-old drew thunderous applause from the fans at the Alexander Stadium with her spectacular performance

Team Nigeria's Nwachukwu Goodness has secured Nigeria's fourth gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She did it in spectacular fashion; breaking the world record twice before claiming the top prize.

The 23-year-old, Nigeria's sole competitor in the Women's Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 event, was way better than her challengers; setting new records with her first two throws.

Nwachukwu before now was the F42 World Record holder with the best mark of 33.35m but on Thursday she improved on that distance with her first throw of 34.84m which she further improved upon with a throw of 36.56m.

While the Nigerian could not throw further in her subsequent attempts, she drew thunderous applause from the fans at the Alexander Stadium each time she took her turn.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that two members of Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, received special recognition for their record-breaking feats at the Games.

It is expected that Nwachukwu will also be accorded a special recognition before the end of the Games in Birmingham

Meanwhile, before Nwachukwu's gold medal feat, Team Nigeria had won a bronze medal in the Powerlifting event through Nnamdi Innocent in the men's lightweight category.

