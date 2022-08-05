Nigeria: Ekweremadu to Remain in UK Detention Facility Till Oct 31

The Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has adjourned the alleged organ harvesting case involving former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu to October 31.

He was remanded in detention till when the trial on the case will resume.

Ekweremadu and and his wife, Beatrice, are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The incident has been mired in controversy following more revelation about the true identity of the organ donor, who was said to not be of legal age to give consent to such medical procedures.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, were denied bail and remanded in custody while the case was adjourned to July 7 and later August 4, 2022.

But Beatrice was later granted bail under strict conditions, following an application filed by the defendant counsel.

He was granted bail on July 22, 2022. However, a similar bail application for Ekweremadu was denied by the court.

For the record, at the last sitting, the court ruled that the victim in this case is no longer a minor, meanwhile only Ekweremadu is in custody while his wife has been granted bail.

Adamu Bulkachuwa, Senate committee chairman on foreign affairs, was in court to show support for the lawmaker.