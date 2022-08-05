Rwanda/Tanzania: Tanzanian Club Simba Releases Meddie Kagere

4 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC have released Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere after four years through mutual consent.

Although an option of one-year renewal was triggered by the club last month, both parties have reached an agreement for annulment of the contract with playing time not assured.

"The leadership of the Simba club has reached an agreement to terminate the contract with three of our players, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu and Taddeo Lwanga," An official statement from the club indicated.

"After negotiations with the players, we have finally reached an agreement to terminate the contract based on mutual agreement," the press release added.

The 35-year-old joined Simba from Gor Mahia in 2018 and rose to become the key man upfront for the Lions winning the club's top scorer award twice including the 2021/2022 season.

Times Sport understands that Singida Big Stars who also feature in the Tanzanian top flight are in advanced talks with him and baring any hitch, he will sign for them.

He won three league titles in his four year spell with the Lions and is regarded as one of the club's best ever foreign players.

Kagere also previously played for Kiyovu, Mukura Victory, Police FC and Rayon Sport FC in the Rwandan premier league and also had stints with Zarziz FC in Tunisia as well as Albanian side KF Tirana.

