Gambia: Berewuleng FC Edge Past Folongko Real Estate to Reach Wcr 3rd Tier Final

4 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Berewuleng FC on Tuesday defeated Folongko Real Estate 2-1 in their semifinal match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The Berewuleng boys scored two goals in the match to secure a slender win over the Kartong based-club in their last four encounter of West Coast Regional Third Tier.

Folongko Real Estate netted one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat saw the Kartong based-club out of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League after losing to Berewuleng FC.

Folongko Real Estate will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the West Coast Regional Third Division League.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X