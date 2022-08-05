Gambia: Berewuleng FC Edge Past Folongko Real Estate to Reach Wcr 3rd Tier Final

Berewuleng FC on Tuesday defeated Folongko Real Estate 2-1 in their semifinal match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

The Berewuleng boys scored two goals in the match to secure a slender win over the Kartong based-club in their last four encounter of West Coast Regional Third Tier.

Folongko Real Estate netted one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat saw the Kartong based-club out of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League after losing to Berewuleng FC.

Folongko Real Estate will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from the West Coast Regional Third Division League.