Gambia: Kaba Bajo Declines GFF Presidential Debate

The incumbent president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo, has declined to participate in the first-ever GFF Presidential Debate which is set to be organised by the Commission on Political Debates (CPD).

However, the commission said that the debate will go on as scheduled on 13th August 2022.

"Team Kaba 2022, in a letter replying to CPD's invitation to participate in the aforementioned debate, stated that they have already lined up series of campaign activities which does not include nor encourage public debate or confrontation between them and fellow stakeholders," said CPD in a released.

According to the CPD, they remain optimistic that Mr. Bajo and his team will reconsider their position to participate in the highly anticipated and very important political dialogue that will shape Gambian football and GFF politics forever.

"In the meantime, the CPD assures the public that the GFF Presidential Debate scheduled to take place on 13th August 2022 at the Kairaba Beach Hotel will still go on at 8:30 pm GMT."

The Commission added that important stakeholders like The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, FIFA, CAF, GFF and the seventy-seven (77) voting delegates have all been informed of the debate and have all been invited to grace the event.

"The candidate who has confirmed his participation will debate live on the following thematic areas: League standardization, growth of women's football & regional football plans, financial stability, independence and FIFA funds, Ex-players engagement & management, good governance & transparency and football pitches, infrastructure, and projects management."

"The CPD, however, seeks to remind the general public as well as the candidates that political dialogues are coherent and a form of campaign for any aspiring candidate for any contested position as candidates get to speak directly to voters about their manifestos in a better and well-coordinated manner."

"In addition, the CPD is partnering with all TV stations in the country, the print media and radio stations to bring the debate to Gambians live from Jaama Hall."