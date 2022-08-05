Gambia: Faye Njie Becomes 1st Gambian Silver Medalist in Commonwealth Games

Faye Alex Njie's name will go down in the history books as the first Gambian to win a medal greater than bronze (silver) in the Commonwealth Games. Gambia's Commonwealth Games medal was won in its maiden appearance in 1970 by Sheikh Tijan Faye.

The 28-year-old finally broke Gambia's 52 years long wait with a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in the 73kg.

The Finnish-born Gambian Judoka appeared in the 2022 Birmingham Games full of endurance, winning all his fights enroute to a gold medal match against Daniel Powell of England.

It was a match Njie put his sweat, blood and everything to become golden. The fight settled in the golden score where the British overcame The Gambia.

The medal was Faye's third major accolade for the West African nation. He won bronze in 2015 at the African Games, Silver in 2021 at the African Seniors and now silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Alex Faye Njie is one of Gambia's most decorated Judoka and one of the most decorated Gambian athletes of all time. He now sets his eyes on a gold medal at the Islamic Games scheduled to take place in Konya, Turkiye from 9th to 18th August 2022.