Gambia: Greater Tomorrow FA Dash BK Milan 1st Division League Promotion Aspirations

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy on Tuesday dashed BK Milan's Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion aspirations.

The Brikama based-academy smashed the Bakau based-club 2-0 in their week-30 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy and BK Milan were both keen for the vital three points to boost their hopes of gaining promotion to the country's Elite League.

The Brikama based-academy clinched the significant three points after scoring two goals in the match without BK Milan reacting to snatch a convincing victory over the Bakau based-club in the country's Second Tier.

The win moved Greater Tomorrow Football Academy to second-place on the Second Division League table with 56 points.

BK Milan dropped to fifth-place on the Second Tier table with 46 points after slipping to Greater Tomorrow Football Academy.

The Bakau based-club must win their remaining four league matches and hope teams above them on the Second Division League table slip to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.