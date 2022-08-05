Ghana: Effutu MP Commended for Fighting Hepatitis B

Winneba — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been commended for his role in the fight against Hepatitis B disease through the Mumbies Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Winneba in the Central Region.

This was after the MP who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, launched the NGO, last Thursday, as part of activities marking this year's World Hepatitis Day celebration.

The World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on the 28th day of July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, which causes inflammation of the liver that leads to severe disease and liver cancer.

The Municipal Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Akwesi Bota, urged the public to periodically test for the disease and be mindful of their diets.

The Paramount Chief of Effutu, Neenyi Ghartey VII, called for collaborative effort among stakeholders to make the fight against the disease more proactive.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, Zubairu Kassim, lauded the MP "for standing up in the fight against Hepatitis B, by opening his doors to the Mumbies Foundation to carry out activities free-of-charge for the people of Effutu."

Mr Kassim commended Mr Israel Adorbley, Project Manager, and the NGO, made up of health and non-health professionals for screening and vaccinating the people against the disease.

"As Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu, I commit to helping the foundation secure resources it requires from the government in order to expand its services. I thank all stakeholders in Effutu for their support, and I urge them to help the foundation and our health centers, in their capacities, "Mr Kassim said.

Mr Adorbley said the MP funded a research on Hepatitis B prevalence in the municipality with the outcome of the research giving birth to the Mumbies Foundation Ghana, to solve the problem.

The NGO is committed to helping break the cycle of mother-to-child transmission of Hepatitis B in rural communities and in Effutu in particular.