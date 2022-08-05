Ghana: ABFA-Funded Projects Poorly Executed in Bono East Region - PIAC

5 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Kintampo — Some projects awarded on contract with ABFA funding at Jema in the Kintampo South Municipality in the Bono East Region were poorly executed, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has said.

For instance a GH¢190, 000 refuse evacuation contract awarded to the Zoomlion Company Limited at Jema was allegedly not executed, but had to be re-awarded to another private company which carried out a poor work.

An abattoir (slaughter house) also constructed in the area did not have water facility leaving the environment much unkempt.

The contractor, according to PIAC claimed he constructed water stand with pumps fitted to the abattoir but that could not be verified.

This came to light when members of the PIAC carried out inspection tour on some projects constructed with ABFA funding in the Bono East Region.

Mr Eric Defor, a member of PIAC, who spoke to the media expressed concern about the quality of work done so far, saying "this is a waste of resources without getting value for money."

He called on the government to be meticulous in releasing funds for such projects to ensure that the people get actual value for money.

The team later inspected work on a 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kadelso Basic School in the Kintampo North, construction of a 1000 metric tonnes warehouse and ancillary structures at Jema and upgrading of New Longoro-Kintampo-Zambrama road project, among others.

