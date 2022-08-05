Ghana: At Founders' Day Luncheon - Economy 'Ll Bounce Back Stronger - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is optimistic about the country's economic recovery and its future, despite the current challenges the nation is going through.

Speaking at a luncheon with senior citizens in the country on the occasion of Founders' Day in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said the country's economy would bounce back stronger than ever before.

He said the "can do" spirit of Ghanaians which led to the country's independence from British colonial rule would guide the government's efforts to address the economic challenges

"Since the attainment of independence 65 years ago, we have bemoaned the fact that our nation has not lived up to its vast potential and countries, especially those in South East Asia such as Korea and Malaysia which gained their independence at the same time as we did have outstripped us in terms of development.

"In spite of the many obstacles that we have had to surmount including prolonged periods of instability and military rule, fuelled by several coups d'état, one thing I continue to be proud of is the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian and our determination not to be backed down by events and allow the circumstances and challenges of today to shape our collective future," President Akufo-Addo said.

The President reiterated the position of his government that recent challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has compromised the country's economy.

His government, he noted, had however, outlined a series of measures including "seeking the assistance of the International Monetary Fund in the short term, to help repair our finances".

"I am confident that we will revive and revitalise the economy and put our nation back on the path of rapid economic growth, a scenario we had become accustomed to in the last three immediate years before the pandemic struck," President Akufo-Addo said.

"This is a solemn pledge I am making to you. I remain resolutely optimistic about Ghana's future which I continue to believe is bright," he added.

President Akufo-Addo announced plans by the government to confer national awards on deserving Ghanaians who had distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours, especially those who were supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic "I have honoured certain citizens who distinguished themselves in service to mother Ghana, in particular, in the roles they played in combating the COVID-19 pandemic which helped preserve our population and won for our nation global praise". "The formal ceremony where I confer the awards will take place at a later date," President Akufo-Addo said. He said the first category of the awards which is the "Order of the Volta Companion" would go to 16 members of the national COVID-19 task force, 12 trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 private sector fund and the inventor of the Veronica bucket. The President further noted that, on the day of the awards ceremony, the country "will also express the gratitude of the of nation to the legal team of men and women who were entrusted with the responsibility of making sure that the maritime boundary and dispute with our immediate western neighbour, Cote d'Ivoire, ended favourably for Ghana, and thereby, ensuring that our western maritime resources including its oil and gas potential rightfully, remained in our possession". "I therefore confer the honour of the Volta companion on 12 members of the legal team and 19 other members of the team, have also been awarded the Presidential award of honour for meritorious service," the President stated in in remarks to the country's senior citizens.