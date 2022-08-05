South Africa: Men's Hockey Team Make Semis at Commonwealth Games - South African News Briefs - August 5, 2022

Cape Town —

SA Men's Hockey Team Makes First Commonwealth Semi-Final Since 2002

South Africa's men's hockey team - Amastokkie - ended a two-decade drought by reaching the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. It was an amazing feat against New Zealand's Black Sticks that saw them win 4-3. They are now a step closer to a medal standing but will first need to get past Australia in their next outing.

Motor Sector Strike Looms

A strike may be looming in the motor sector that employs 306,000 workers nationally - after a breakdown in talks between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the Automobile Manufacturers Association and the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco) dispute resolution committee. Numsa has demanded a 20% increase for its members, while employers in the automotive sector have proposed an inflation-linked three-year agreement. Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim said the union will be organising national shop stewards council meetings in the coming weeks to mobilise its members, SABC News reports.

Man In Court For Impersonating Police Minister

A man has appeared in court in Mpumalanga for impersonating Police Minister Bheki Cele, EWN reports. Zakhele Nkosi was charged with fraud, for creating fake social media accounts discovered by the Hawks investigative unit at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. In April 2020, fake social media posts stated that Cele would lift the booze ban which had been in place at the time.