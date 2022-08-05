Nigeria: Navy Rescues Two Ghanaian Fishermen 48hrs After Boat Mishap

5 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Two Ghanian fishermen who were involved in a boat mishap on the high sea in Lagos area, have been rescued by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS PROSPERITY, 48 hours after the incident..

Four of the fishermen residing at Takwa Bay, Lagos, went fishing on Sunday July 31, 2022 but encountered a boat mishap at about 10pm.

Two of them drowned before help could come while the remaining two stayed afloat on a keg until the second day, before they were rescued.

Explaining how the fishermen were rescued, the Director , Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo- Vaughan , said, " NNS PROSPERITY. while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North East of Dangote Quay on August 2, 2022, sighted a man floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon.

" Accordingly, the ship altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him. "Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved. As such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well. "The Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria's maritime domain".

