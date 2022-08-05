Nigeria: We'll Rescue the Kidnapped Traditional Head, Others Unhurt - Ondo Police Assures

Ondo police command has assured the people of the state that the kidnapped traditional head and three others abducted on Thursday would be rescued unhurt.

A statement by the commands image maker , Funmi Odunlami in Akure said "

"the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

The statement reads " The Police on 4/8/2022 received a distress call that at about 6:30 pm around AGO YEYE, ALONG OWO/IKARE rd, gunmen shot at one TOYOTA COROLLA CAR, REG. NO. KAK 818 AE, while on motion, the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt.

" The other occupant numbering about 4 ( identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned.

"The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital.

"The driver is currently in a stable condition while the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants