Liberia: Conservation International Donates to NaFAA

Monrovia — Conservation International Foundation (CI), a group committed to the preservation of nature has made a donation of several items to the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA). NaFAA, is a Liberian government institution responsible for the management of fisheries resources.

The items, valued at little over US$30,000 (thirty thousand United States Dollars), are meant to enhance the capacity of NaFAA in combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in small-scale fisheries and further address environmental issues affecting coastal communities in Liberia.

Materials donated include laptops, mini camera (waterproof) and accessories, handheld GPS (waterproof), tablets, tablet cases, Power Banks, rain boots and rain gears.

Making the presentation on Thursday August 4, 2022 on Bushrod Island, at the Corporate Headquarters of NaFAA, Conservation International Country Director, Dr. Peter G. Mulbah said he was delighted that his institution is collaborating with the Liberian fisheries management body in enhancing its capacity to execute its mandate.

"Today, I'm happy to announce that we are here to make a donation in the tone of 30,716.50 United States dollars in kind, the cost of the materials".

Dr. Mulbah said the donation is a product of what is known as "the Blue Oceans Programme" following the successful hosting of the first Blue Oceans Conference in West Africa which was co-hosted by Conservation International Liberia, the Swedish Embassy in Liberia and the Government of Liberia spearheaded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, amongst others.

"the Blue Oceans Programme is implemented in collaboration with government agencies namely EPA, NaFAA, Liberia Maritime Authority, Forestry Development Authority, Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Cooperative Development Agency".

Dr. Mulbah noted that the project contains a component which calls for community fisheries improvement in southeastern Liberia, specifically in Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland counties.

"The project provides support to fisherwomen otherwise known as fishmongers to develop and scale their business support of the fisherfolks, to effectively manage and own their resources, which involves the provision of legal fishing gear, training of fisherfolks on management and group dynamics".

"Supporting NaFAA in improving the data collection process and enhancing the monitoring control and surveillance (MCS) for artisanal fisheries - in kind grant".

"enhancing NaFAA engagement and management at the local level by supporting and building the capacity of NaFAA field staff in South East Liberia".

Receiving the items, NaFAA Deputy Director General for Administration, Hon Augustine Manoballah, lauded the effort of Conservation International for the donation.

According to him, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) is a major challenge in sustainably managing fisheries resources worldwide. Deputy Director General Manoballah is hopeful that the intervention will be sustained as an enhancement to the capacity of NaFAA Staff in fighting IUU fishing.

"If we're to sustainably manage our fisheries resources, the fight against IUU fishing is fundamental"

"So, at this point in time to have one of our major partners to ensure that we enhance our capacity is laudable".