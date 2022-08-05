Liberia: CJID Holds Campus Journalism Training of 45 Students From Universities in Various Journalism Techniques

Monrovia — Forty-five student journalists from at least four tertiary institutions in Liberia are set to benefit from a training organized by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) CJID, formerly known as the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), is a West African media innovation and development think (and do) tank.

Founded in 2014 as a non-governmental organization in Nigeria, the Centre has been a leader in investigative journalism, civic technology, open data, verification, advocating journalist welfare and safety, elections, and the freedom of information and expression. Over the last couple of years, the CJID has expanded its footprints beyond Nigeria and moved into specific niches in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.

The training is organized under the Campus Reporter Next-Gen Project of CJID, which builds the capacities of the next generation of journalists to carry out evidence-based multimedia and investigative journalism across tertiary institutions in Africa. The training will introduce participants to tools of investigative journalism, source mapping and interview skills, media ethics, and fact-checking. Other components of the training include gender mainstreaming and data journalism

In addition, participants will be guided through practical story-writing sessions by a well-seasoned faculty that consists of the Managing Editor of FrontPage Africa (Liberia); Deputy Director for Verification and Media Literacy at Dubawa - a leading fact-check organization in West Africa; the Deputy Director for Journalism Programme at CJID, the Head of Mass Communication department at the University of Liberia - Prof Togar, among others.

Beyond the training, participants become members of the Campus Reporter Next-Gen Network which is the largest network of campus journalists from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and now Liberia. The network integrates youth-led solutions as trained students become skilled in driving evidential journalism processes that compel public trust while driving accountability and democratic advancement in the sub-region.

CJID signed a partnership with the University of Liberia, the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism, and the African Methodist University, where at least 15 students each are selected to benefit from the training.

The training will be held from August 8-10 at the African Methodist Episcopal University.