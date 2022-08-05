Liberia: Minister Kabba Challenges Parents to Take Their Kids' Education Seriously As Gender Ministry Celebrates 26th Day Children's Party

Monrovia — Assistant Gender Minister for Administration Mamensie Fomba Kabba has called on parents and guardians to pay more attention to their children's education so as to give them a brighter future.

She wants parents to take their children's education seriously so they will be adequately prepared to succeed the current generation.

Madam Kabba was speaking over the weekend at a children's Independence Day party organized by the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the office of the First Lady of Liberia Clar Marie Weah.

The children's party was held in Nimba and Montserrado Counties under the theme "Bicentennial Children's Talent Festival".

At the event, several children displayed their talents in competitions such as cultural dance, special reading, spelling bee, fashion modelling, singing, poem, and poetry competitions, and the winners of the various competitions were named ambassadors of Gender Ministry for the next one year.

Minister Kabba told the young children that it was important for all Liberians to feel a part of the Independence Day celebrations.

"I am proud of you kids today for the level of talents you showed here today. I saw the talents shown here by you, which tells you all Librarian kids need an opportunity to achieve their potential. I am calling on you to be focused in whatsoever you do because a focused person is a determined person and wants you are determined you can fully achieve greater things," Assistant Minister Kabba said.

She also expressed appreciation to the First Lady of Liberia President for extending her kind gesture to the children of Liberia. She also thanked parents for allowing their children to come out and celebrate the country's independence anniversary.

The children also walked away from the party with gifts such as school bags, clothes, play toys, and football items.

Also speaking during the day-long part the speaker of the Liberian Children Forum Joel UK Gray Jr. extended thanks and appreciation to the office of the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender Children and social protection for such a unique program in commemorations of Liberia's 200 years existences.

He used the occasion to call on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education to implement free and compulsory primary education as article (3) section 9(9.2) States.

"Today child labor has become the order of the day, children are selling on the street during school time or after, however, we are calling upon the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Labour to kindly create a firm work to ensure that child labor will be minimized in our society."