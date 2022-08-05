Liberia: Hundreds Join Cummings Support Team

Monrovia — Hundreds of supporters and well-wishers in collaboration with a local women auxiliary, the Determined Women in Battery Factory, on Thursday, August 4, gave a rousing welcome to the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings.

The well-organized ceremony which formed part of a cultural and traditional Grebo dance performance was a show of massive support by the women group for the Presidential bid of Mr. Cummings in the 2023 general elections.

The ceremony was attended by representatives and elder groups from the six-block communities and surrounding areas, in Battery Factory, Plank Field.

Battery factory, Plank Field is a slum community and home to nearly 15,000 inhabitants, most of whom live in zinc shacks. The community dwellers lack access to safe drinking water, have no clinic or hospital, as well as no school and no toilet facility.

The spokeslady of the Determined Women, Madam Mamie Gbotoe, in a special statement, said the area has suffered years of neglect by succeeding governments that have subjected the poor urban dwellers to deplorable and inhumane living conditions. Madam Gbotoe made a passionate plea to the ANC Political Leader, who she said is the first Presidential Candidate to visit the area, to do all in his power and help bring relief to people living in the community.

In response, the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings extended thanks and appreciation to the Women group and community dwellers for the warm reception and the expression of support for his Presidential bid in 2023.

Mr. Cummings said he was saddened by the deplorable and inhumane living conditions of the people of Battery Factory, and Plank Field community, and blamed it on the insensitivity and corrupt leadership of President George Weah.

He pleaded with Liberians to embrace, support, and vote for a new ANC government, which is genuinely committed to bringing about real change that will lift the vast majority out of extreme poverty and improve basic social services and conditions of all Liberians nationwide.

He cautioned Liberians to refrain from repeating past mistakes of electing corrupt, incompetent and unqualified leaders, that will not only add to their suffering but will subject them and their families to perpetual poverty and deprivation.