Ghana: Princesses Gear Up for U-20 World Cup

5 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's national Under-20 women's team, Black Princesses, have begun their training ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Ghanaian ladies had their opening training in San Jose, Costa Rica, after arriving in the host nation on Tuesday.

Head Foach Ben Fokuo had the full complement of his team and reportedly trained without any injury concern.

The training lasted for an hour-and-half as the team put final touches to their preparation ahead of the tournament.

Ghana is expected to play a modest friendly match in San Jose before the tournament kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Ahead of their trip to Costa Rica, the Princesses lost 4-0 to France in a friendly game held at Clairfontaine, France.

The Evelyn Badu-led side has been drawn in Group D of the World Cup against USA, Netherlands and Japan.

Badu was named the best female Inter-club Player as well as the Young Player of the Year in Africa at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarding ceremony held in Morocco last month.

She was crowned the Inter-Club Best Female Player and the Young Player of the Year 2021.

