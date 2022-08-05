Ghana: Commonwealth Games - Kwarteng, Yeboah Soar to High Jump Final ... Amoah Also Through to 200m Semis

Ghana's long jump duo - Abigail Kwarteng and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah yesterday leapt to the final of the Women's High jump event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games ongoing in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Both of them made it to the final after clearing a height of 1.81 and will now compete for a medal on Saturday.

Whilst 'local girl' Yeboah recorded a season's best with yesterday's spectacular jump at the Alexander Stadium, Kwarteng surpassed that performance this year.

Four months ago, the 25-year-old Kwarteng made history when she set a new national record by 5cms after scaling to a new personal best height of 1.92m to pick a gold medal at the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Alabama on April 16.

The two Ghanaians are now on the cusp of clinching a medal for the country tomorrow.

On the tracks, skipper of the Ghana's Athletics Team - Joseph Paul Amoah, also qualified for the men's 200 metres semi-final after recording 20.58s to place first in heat 5. The impressive US-based athlete will be in action this morning to determine whether he can make the final cut.

Unfortunately, Amoah's compatriot - Abdul Rasheed Saminu, could not make it to the semis despite finishing third in heat 2 with a time of 21.23s.

In table tennis, Derek Abrefa and Cynthia Kwabi advanced to the round of 16 in the mixed doubles event without shedding sweat because their opponents from Nigeria did not show up.

Reports indicate that the Nigerian - Aruna Quadri, who is Africa's No.1 seed - and the world's No. 10 rank, suffered a knee injury that took him out of yesterday's mixed-doubles.

Quadri, who is the highest ranked player at the Games and his partner were seeded and should be a big blow to Nigeria.

Earlier in the day, Emmanuel Commey and Milicent Ankude lost 0-3 to Nigeria in the round of 32 of the mixed doubles event held at the NEC Table Tennis Courts.