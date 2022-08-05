Ghana: Bright Start for Liberty in Fight for GPL Ticket

Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals yeterday put up a splendid performance to beat Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 in the opening match of the three-team all-play-all competition to determine a replacement for demoted Obuasi AshantiGold SC from the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Two goals from man-of-the-match awardee William Oduro in the 38th and 60th minutes of the game plus a 10th minute equaliser by Blaise MacAdjei cancelled a sixth minute shock opener from experienced striker Richard Addai for Ebusua Dwarfs.

Both teams, who are battling together with Tamale City for the single slot, came out strongly right from the blast of referee Frederick Samena's whistle with Liberty testing the pulse of goalkeeper Bright Quaye in post for Dwarfs.

The pacy game which saw the ball flying from one end to the other in quick succession lit up as early as the sixth minute when striker Addai rose above the Liberty defence unchallenged to head home a Solomon Pontso cross from the right.

The goal gingered the handful of Dwarfs supporters, nicknamed the "Gardens", to raise their singing voices amid drumming.

But that joy was short-lived when midfielder MacAdjei hit a low grounder from inside the box for the equaliser.

The tempo of the game dropped after the equaliser with both teams stealing glances at each other at the back and waiting to capitalise on any mistake.

In the 38th minute, Liberty's Oduro found a way through the tight defence of Dwarfs marshalled around skipper Simon Martey, Abdul Aziz and Enoch Odoom to slot home the second goal.

The visitors raised their game in search of the equaliser but they could not make any meaningful impact to end the half.

Back from recess, coach Kuuku Dadzie introduced the trio of Abdul Fatao Salifu, Emmanuel Ifwanyi and Liventius Attur in search of the equaliser but their efforts were thwarted by the Mohammed Sherif and Francis Tanko.

Oduro put the game beyond the reach of the vistors when he converted from the spot to make sure the win was secured.

Liberty will next face Tamale City on Saturday