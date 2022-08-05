Ghana: Handball Assoc Elective Congress Aug 13

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has announced next Saturday, August 13 for its Elective Congress, barring unforeseen circumstances.

It will be held at the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) in Accra.

This was announced at a news conference held by the current executive of the association on Wednesday.

According to the Secretary General of HAG, Mr Charles Obeng Amofa, the new date was fixed after clearance from the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) and in consultation with stakeholders.

The congress, originally scheduled for 2020 after its last election in 2016, was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

But any hope of seeing the exercise through in 2021 was resisted by a section of delegates that expressed their dissatisfaction about the process, resulting in petitions to the HAG and CAHB to put the elections on hold.

And following other appeals, CAHB directed the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to lead the electoral process to ensure a new executive was elected into office.

Addressing the press conference, Mr Amofa said the various stakeholders have been written to within the deadline stipulated by the HAG constitution and was expecting delegates to attend in their numbers.

He said following the GOC mandate to organise the election, a special committee was formed and led by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, a member of the GOC and President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF).

In all, he said 39 delegates would be expected to vote for a new president, vice, treasurer and executive members to lead the federation for the next four years.

"As far as the executive is concerned, all is set for the election. I want to appeal to all delegates to come and vote. That is the only way we can move the association forward," he said.