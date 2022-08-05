Ghana: Traffic Flow From Flowerpot Roundabout to Motorway to Be Changed From August 5

The Department of Urban Roads says from August 5, 2022, it will alter traffic flow from the flowerpot roundabout (Spintex Road) to the motorway to allow for the construction of an overpass.

A press statement signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Mr J.O. Amoo-Gottfried advised road users to comply with traffic management measures that will be put in place.

"The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads wishes to inform the General Public and Road Users that there will be an alteration of movement from flowerpot roundabout (Spintex Road) to the motorway to allow for the construction of the overpass from Friday, 5th August 2022," it said.