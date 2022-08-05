Gambia: Supreme Islamic Council Confirms Monday As Ashura

5 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council in collaboration with the office of the Imam Ratib of Banjul has announced that the 1st day of Muharram - the first month of the Islamic calendar 1444 H, was on Saturday 30th July 2022. Therefore, Yawmul Tathua will fall on Sunday 7th August and Ashura on Monday 8th August 2022.

A press release by the council states that in view of the above, Muslims are reminded of the importance of fasting the two days of Muharram as reported by the Prophet (PBUH)

"In this regard the Council is hereby congratulating all Muslim ummah in The Gambia and beyond on the New Year. May Allah the Almighty bestow his blessings, peace, stability and unity in The Gambia and the Islamic Ummah at large."

