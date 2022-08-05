Gambia: S.K. Jaiteh Supports Banjul, KM Flood Victims With D0.5 Million

Salifu K. Jaiteh, a businessman on Wednesday supported four wards in Kanifing Municipal Council and Banjul North Constituency with each 10 bales of second hand clothing to support people who were last week affected by flash floods.

The handing over of the materials to each councilor and National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency was held at Banjul.

According to the businessman, the 50 bales of used clothes for Banjul North Constituency, Bakoteh Ward, Ebo Town New Jeshwang Ward, Bundung Borehole Bantaba Ward and Tallinding South wards are valued at over D500,000.

He added that Gambians are one people and when the flash flood occurred, he thought of how he could help and then decided to support victims with used clothes.

He noted that they have been supporting needy Gambians for decades without expecting anything in return apart from Allah's reward.

He urged other businessmen who can, to also assist the flood victims, saying the support may not be sufficient but will provide temporal relief for them.

Lamin K. Jammeh, councilor for Bakoteh Ward, commended and thanked Mr. Jaiteh for his generosity and support to various communities across the country over the years.

He noted that Mr. Jaiteh is a patriotic citizen who should be emulated, saying their doors are open for more support for those who can because one deserves support when he/she needs it.

Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency described the gesture as timely.

The flash flood caused a lot of damages and a negative impact on so many households in the country particularly in Banjul. He noted that many families are affected in Banjul North with St. Joseph Senior Secondary School currently housing about 200 people (about 40 households.-)

The mostly affected are people living along the ring canal of Banjul, he stated, saying the support will help them because most of them do not currently even have clothes to wear.

He also thanked the businessman for coming to the aid of the flash flood victims.