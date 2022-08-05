Liberia: Rep. Samuel Brown Donates to Ganta City Corporation

5 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — Nimba county District One Representative, Samuel Brown, has donated two tricycles and other assorted materials to the Ganta City Corporation.

Speaking to reporters at the donation ceremony, Representative Brown said the materials are intended to help the city corporation continue to keep Ganta and its environs clean.

He noted that the mayor of the city has faced difficulties in cleaning the commercial city and promised to provide more help to the Ganta City Corporation.

Residents of the city, who had gathered in the office of the city mayor, expressed joy and thanked Representative Samuel Brown for his continuous support for the district and Nimba county at large.

Bain-Garr district commissioner Amos Saye Gbatu alongside the city council executive jointly thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.

Receiving the items, Ganta City Mayor Amos N.G. Suah lauded Representative Brown for helping to bring relief to the city corporation.

He said for the past years since he took office, few business people have been helping him to clean the city.

According to Mayor Suah, he usually charters vehicles to clean the city, but materials donated will help to boast his developmental activities at the corporation.

