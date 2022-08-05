Liberia: Gender Minister Identifies With Victims of Fire Outbreak

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Wilehlmetta E. Saydee-Tarr has mandated the Social Protection Department of the Ministry to immediately coordinate with the National Disaster Management Team to help address pressing needs of distressed families of recent fire outbreaks in Rehab, Cooper Farm community.

The fire incident, which started early Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near President Weah's residence in Rehab, Cooper Farm community led to the death of three children and injury of an adult.

The victims include 8-year-old James Wiaka, 15-year-old Alfreda Wiaka, and 10-year-old Jerious Kelenah. They died in the fire at about 11:50 PM.

An eyewitness said the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established, adding that during the heart of the situation they were not able to get the Liberia National Fire Service to assist in fighting the fire.

However, another eyewitness narrated, "We called the Liberia National Fire Service and they told us that they don't have water in their trucks, so we must do our best and try whatever means to put the fire off."

The Gender Minister said her thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, loved ones, and all those affected by the tragic passing of the three children, who were trapped in the inferno.

She said a team of specialized social workers from the Ministry is underway to provide psychosocial support to the immediate bereaved families.