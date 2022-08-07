Nigeria: Buhari Flays Killings in South East, Urges Region's Leaders to Speak Up Against Dastardly Acts

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the recent attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South East.

The President, in a release issued Saturday evening by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, promised a quick investigation of the incidents with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

President Buhari's reaction came amid reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts, urging community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of the nation's cultural and religious heritage.

He said: "Those who know should point at specific people who did this."

The President expressed his administration's unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome.

He offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.