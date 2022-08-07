Nigeria: Miesinnei Genesis Wins Gold in Wrestling, Table Tennis Records First Medal

6 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

Wrestling won its third gold medal through Miesinnei Genesis

Just before the end of Day 8, Team Nigeria recorded three more medals in Wrestling, Boxing, and Table Tennis.

Miesinnei Genesis clinched the gold medal in the Women's Freestyle 50kg event after a victory over Canadian Madison Park.

Genesis had a 3-1 Victory by fall contest as she increased the gold medals won in Wrestling to three.

Ebikewenimo Welson clinched Silver in the Men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling event. Welson suffered a defeat to Indian Kumar Ravi.

In Boxing, Cynthia Ogunsemilore also won bronze in the Women's 57kg-60kg Lightweight after defeating Any Sara Broadhurst from Ireland.

Meanwhile, Table Tennis also recorded its first medal from Faith Obazuaye's 3-1 victory over England's Felicity Pickard in the Women's category Classes 6-10 event.

Obazuaye, a para Table Tennis player, won the bronze by defeating Pickard 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 8-11.

