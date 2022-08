Saturday Rwanda 0-2 Australia

The national beach volleyball team, on Saturday, August 6, lost to Australia 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Australia won the first set 21-18 and the second 21-14 to cruise to the finals where they will play against Canada on Sunday.

It is not yet over for team Rwanda since they can win a bronze medal if they beat England in the third place game that will take place on Sunday.