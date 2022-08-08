Nigeria: We Were Starved for One Week-Nollywood Actors Cynthia Okereke, Agbogidi Recount Kidnap Ordeal

Ms Okereke said the unfortunate incident did not daunt her.

Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, aka Agbogidi, have recounted their one-week ordeal with their abductors.

In a Facebook video posted by the Chairperson of Ene Brown, the Enugu State of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Okereke said she was glad to be alive.

The actors were reported missing on 28 July after their family members confirmed they didn't return home from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.

The abductors contacted their families, demanding $100,000 as ransom.

They would later mock AGN for raising a paltry N1.2 million as a ransom for their release.

Famous actress Kate Henshaw later started a change.org petition.

The petition challenged the Federal Government of Nigeria not just to secure the release of the abducted actors but put an end to insecurity across the nation.

After ten days in captivity, the actors were released and taken to Unique Grace Foundation Hospital in Enugu for a medical check-up.

The AGN recorded the video after they were discharged from the hospital.

I'll continue to act - Okereke

In the three minutes video, Okereke said the unfortunate incident did not daunt her.

She said: "My BP is high, but to God be the glory for all of you. Your effort and your prayers ensured that Cynthia is alive. I will act for you people and continue to work for you.

The vibrant actress revealed that she was held for one week without food or water.

"They thought I was going away, but I am not. For a good one week, I was there without water or food. But today, I say God to you be all the glory forever and ever," she added.

Time to rest - Agbogidi

Also speaking, Agbogidi, who also goes by the moniker, The Chief Priest of Nollywood, said he was exhausted and in need of rest.

He said: "I am just out of the hospital. But I thank God the doctor had seen me, and everything went fine. I appreciate you all. I'm a bit weak, so I'll be going home shortly to have some rest.'

He also thanked the State Chapter Chairperson of the AGN, Ene Brown, for not relenting in his efforts to rescue him.

History

Nollywood actors have been victims of kidnapping in the past

In June 2021, a Nollywood actor, Pressing Forward, was kidnapped in Imo State, causing many worries among his fans and colleagues.

He was later released from captivity, after which his fans rallied around him in jubilation.

In 2009, veteran actor Pete Edochie was kidnapped and released after they paid a ransom. Nkem Owoh was abducted and released after paying a ₦1.4m ransom in the same year.

The actor, popularly known as 'Osuofia', was kidnapped as he travelled along Enugu - Port Harcourt expressway.