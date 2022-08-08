Nigeria: Breaking - Team Nigeria Wins First-Ever Women's 4x100m Gold At C'wealth Games

7 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigeria's Women's 4x100m quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history Sunday afternoon at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham by becoming the first Women's relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold metal.

The quartet did this in record-breaking fashion, running 42.10 seconds to break the barely a month-old 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, the USA at the World Athletics Championship.

World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record-holder, Amusan, started the historic run with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili, who ensured Nigeria maintained the advantage before giving Chukwuma, the individual 100m finalist the baton.

Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and handed over to reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha, in the first position.

The 21-year-old Nwokocha maintained the advantage despite the threat by Great Britain's anchor leg runner, Darly Neita, to bring home Nigeria's first women's relay gold.

The men's team of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo also made history with the bronze medal win.

The medal is the first by the men's 4x100m relay team since 1982.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X