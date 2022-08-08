Liberia: July 26 Violence Perpetrators Turnover to Court

Barely a week after the infamous July 26 saga, perpetrators have finally been turned over to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution over their separate involvement in the sad incident.

On August 2, 2022, seven senior members of the CDC-COP reportedly turned themselves over to state security following a proclamation by President George M. Weah in which he (Weah) distanced himself and his party from the group.

The seven defendants include: Abdurrahman Barry, Ben Believe Togba David B. Saylae, Vasikie Sheriff (alias waterfall), Hassan T.H. Trawally, Gaiyaizohn Aba Davis, and others to be identified.

They have been charged with multiple offenses ranging from attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, theft, rioting, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct for their complicity in a violent protest on July 26 that caused the victim to sustain serious bodily injuries, while community dwellers' properties were damaged and stolen.

The crimes violate chapter 10, section 10.1, chapter 14.15, subchapter A section 15.5, chapter 10.4, chapter 15, sub-chapter D Section 15.51, chapter 17, section 17.1, and chapter 17, section 17.3, of the revised penal law.

Contrary to the President's proclamation, mandating the LNP and MOJ to investigate and arrest with immediate effect those involved in the July 26 fracas, the police's charge sheet says on July 29, 2022, the crime Services Department of the Liberia National Police received an instruction from the Inspector General of Police Col. Patrick Sudue to immediately conduct an investigation relative to the incident that occurred on the nation's independence.

In multiple video recordings circulated on social media on July 26, 2022 incident witnessed a student from the Student Unification Party (SUP) identified as Christopher Walker Sisulu Sivill being attacked, beaten, and made nude, while being violently escorted on Benson Street, closed to the United States Embassy accredited near Monrovia.

It can be recalled during the early morning hours of the above-mentioned date, a University of Liberia-based student group called the Student Unification Party gathered up Benson Street right in front of the US Embassy to carry out a protest under the banner of "fixing the country," and subsequently presented their petition to the US Embassy.

These perpetrators were prevented from going to jail pending trial into their accusation due to a US$50,000 dollars bond presented to the Monrovia City Court by Sky Insurance Company in Central Monrovia.

Prior to the President's proclamation and subsequent arrest of these perpetrators, their ha been several condemnations of the incident from across every sector of the country as well as the international community, calling for full-scale investigation and prosecution where necessary.