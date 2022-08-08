Liberia: FIU Clarifies Omega Insurance's Concerns

The President and Chief of the OMEGA INSURANCE GROUP Limited Mr.Gajay Ananaba disclosed that following a series of meetings between his INSURANCE Company and the Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU) The FIU's administration has addressed and clarified most of Omega's concerns with respect to its CTR and STR reporting obligation under the Financial Intelligent Unit Act of 2012 and its accompanying Regulation.

Unlike other reporting entities/insurance companies, OMEGA has refused and failed to file STRs and CTRs with the FIU as required by law. OMEGA has also refused and failed to allow the FIU to inspect and examine its books and records, contrary to law and for reasons known to itself. This non-compliance is continual, inappropriate, and suspicious on the part of OMEGA and its Managing Director Ganjay L. Ananaba.

FIU at the time said that Mr. Ananaba and OMEGA displayed not only a hostile and arrogant posture toward the rule of law and blatant refusal to meet their statutory obligation, but are also preventing regulators from carrying out statutory mandates, thereby creating huge vulnerabilities in Liberia's financial space for obvious personal gains.

But, in a statement issued under the signature of the President and Chief of the OMEGA INSURANCE GROUP Limited Mr. Gajay Ananaba, with the provision of these needed clarifications by the FIU and the Management Omega Insurance Limited has reaffirmed its continuous compliance with is aforesaid reporting obligation.

The statement indicated that Omega looks forward to a cordial and meaningful relationship with the FIU and remains fully committed to honoring all lawful obligations require of it by the FIU and all relevant government agencies as it relates to compliance.

The statement furthered that, as advised by the FIU on June 24,2022,"Omega Insurance Group as a non-bank financial institution subjects to applicable AML/CFT laws and regulations of Liberia,the company is in substantial compliance with the aforementioned measures and prepared to improve where deficiency.

The statement noted that FIU also overly welcome and welcomed ascertaining the AM/CFT compliance level of the company at a time and place it desires.

Background

It can be recalled that as part of its statutory mandate and authority, the FIU provides supervision of preventive measures over banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorists (AML/CFT) purposes.

The FIU Act of 2012, Section 67.5 requires the institution to, among other things, inspect and examine records, and ensure that reporting entities including banks, insurance company's etcetera file Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Cash Transactions Reports (CTRs) as mandatory reporting obligations and also be subjected to AML/CFT oversight, regulation, and supervisions.

The FIU is further required to monitor and enforce compliance with filings and other AML/CFT obligations by reporting entities; otherwise, failure to comply could lead to the application of a wide range of sanctions as provided for according to law.

The FIU noted at the time, that for the records, the OMEGA Group of Insurance Limited (OMEGA) and its Managing Director Ganjay L. Ananaba have blatantly refused and failed to comply with AML/CFT reporting obligations, inspections, and examinations.

