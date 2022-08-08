Nigeria: Buhari to Declare Open National Summit On 2023 Census

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, August 11, declare open a national stakeholders summit on the 2023 housing and population census at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, National Population Commission, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, yesterday.

According to the statement, the objective of the summit, which is being organized by the National Population Commission, NPC, with support from the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, is to broaden the national support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 census.

The statement said President Buhari will deliver the keynote address and perform the public presentation of the 2023 Census Project document, while goodwill messages will be delivered by President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mr, Mathias Schmale.

"The summit seeks to generate and sustain public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its imperatives, methodology and timelines and solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the exercise.

"It will feature presentations on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census, methodology and procedures to be adopted, technological innovations and upcoming preparatory activities in the census calendar.

"Top government officials at federal and state levels, traditional institutions, media, civil society actors, religious, women and youth groups, academia, the private sector and development partners are expected to participate at the summit.

"Invited guests are expected to arrive at the venue latest by 08.30am for rapid COVID-19 test and be seated at the venue by 09.30am," the statement read.