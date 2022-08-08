Nigeria's Freedom of Expression Attracting Global Attention - Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday it was instructive that Nigeria was attracting positive international attention as a country promoting media freedom and freedom of expression.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while pledging his "full support" for three major international events scheduled to hold in Nigeria in October and November 2022.

"The events include the 2022 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's Global Media, Information Literacy Week in Abuja, in October, the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry in Lagos, as well as the second Global Association of Literary Festivals Conference, Abeokuta, in November.

In the statement, the President said the global events were opportunities to showcase the nation's rich heritage in culture, arts, tourism and entertainment as well as advancements on media freedom.

Earlier, the Minister of Information ad Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that hosting the 2022 UNESCO Global Media, Information Literacy Week, would help to address the rising spate of fake news, misinformation and hate speech.

Expressing his delight to welcome international visitors to Nigeria, Buhari urged citizens to leverage the events to exhibit the values "that make us a unique, friendly and peace-loving people."

The statement read in part, "Welcoming the decision by the UNESCO's World Tourism Organisation and the Global Association of Literary Festivals to grant Nigeria the right to host these separate historic events, the President assures all relevant stakeholders and participants of the warmth and hospitality of the people of Nigeria.

"On the MIL Week, Buhari notes that it is instructive that Nigeria is attracting positive international attention as a country that promotes media freedom and freedom of expression, recognising the important roles information literacy and media education play in sustainable development.

"On the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry, the President says the rapid growth of Nigeria's film, fashion, music, and the Information and Communications Technology sector, and the increase in