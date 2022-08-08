Nigeria: 80 Million Women, Girls Victims of Violence - Women Advocate Centre

8 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — THE Executive Director of Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, weekend, lamented that over 80 million women and girls are victims of gender-based violence, adding that domestic violence is common in all communities in Nigeria.

Dr Akiyode-Afolabi, who spoke at a capacity building for female monarchs and female market women in Akure, Ondo State capital, lamented the increasing rate of sexual and domestic violence and exploitation of women and girls across Nigeria despite efforts by the governments and stakeholders to check the threat.

She said: "Violence against Women and Girls, VAWG, a major component of GBV, is a global act that has been on the increase and affects one out of every three females.

"The World Bank reports that 35 percent of females globally have been sexually or physically abused by their partners and non-partners.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X