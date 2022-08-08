Liberia: Presidential Hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe Attributes Joblessness in Liberia to the Insensitivity of Pres. Weah

Margibi — Presidential Aspirant Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe on Sunday returned to Liberia following a two-month trip to the US.

Upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport, Cllr. Gongloe told reporters that the level of poverty in Liberia has increased "due to the degree of corruption and President Weah's insensitivity to the suffering of the people.

He also called out the President for dancing "buga" rather than focusing on the issues confronting the country.

Cllr. Gongloe in the interview said Liberians that are residing in the United States are very concerned and sad about the many sufferings Liberians are undergoing under the leadership of Pres. Weah.

"In the United States, all Liberians are complaining that the number of Liberians begging them has increased and they are no more begging them for bundles of zinc to build their houses or bags of cement to plaster their houses; they are begging for money to buy half bag of rice," he said.

"The country has gone so low with the level of poverty which has increased the number of beggars including professional people are begging because they don't have jobs while our President is so insensitive to the suffering of the people and he's doing 'buga' dance all over the place," he said.

Cllr. Gongloe said Liberians are ready to transform Liberia into a better country.

He said his message has been the call for genuine change using the broom as a symbol to sweep corruption, arrogance, and ignorance out of government.

According to him, while in America he received huge invites and visited 12 States engaging Liberians based on their calls for transformation, end of corruption, rule of law, and an end to the lack of safety in Liberia.

Responding to July 26 Incident with Students of UL's SUP:

Cllr. Gongloe in response to the July 26 said the first obligation of any serious country is to protect the rights and lives of its people but unfortunately a government that was popularly elected by young people is now introducing domestic terrorism with the young people being the first victim.

He said while he was away, he followed via the internet the torture meted out against students of the campus-based SUP on July 26 which wasn't necessary.

"What happened to SUP on July 26 was unexpected and it was the first time in the recent history of Liberia for July 26 to be so blood-stained. Beginning now and going forward, July 26 each year will be called bloody July 26 under the regime of President Weah as one of his achievements.

"My law office will represent the students and we will fill action against the government and the government will not go with impunity and we have already started to take legal action to bring all those involved to face justice for their actions," he added.