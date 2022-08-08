Liberia: JBS Care Foundation CEO On U.S. Firm's Team to Recruit Dozens of Liberians for Jobs in America

Monrovia — The Founder and CEO of the Liberian-owned non-for-profit Jomah B. Samuels Foundation (JBS Care Foundation), Mr. Jomah B. Samuels, has been named as one of several Africans to work with the U.S.-based Woods Services Foundation to recruit dozens of Liberians for jobs in the United States of America.

According to a press release, Mr. Samuels, who currently serves as Care Coordinator of Woods Services Foundation, has been brought on board by the U.S. firm, as a Consultant, for the Foundation's International Workers Friends and Family Project.

The International Workers Friends and Family Project is an initiative of the Woods and Brian's House in the U.S. that seeks to address staffing crisis by recruiting internationally among staff friends and family, using Green Card program for over 50 people on a rotational basis.

The initial recruitment exercise which is a pilot project, for what will be a continuous process, will witness the arrival in America, of the first batch of 57 Liberians few months from now.

The Woods System of Care is a PA and NJ-based nonprofit population health network providing life-long life-cycle innovative, comprehensive and integrated healthcare, education, housing, workforce, behavioral health and case management services for 22,000 children and adults in the intellectual and developmental disability, child welfare, behavioral and brain trauma public health sectors who have complex and intensive medical and behavioral healthcare needs. Woods and its partners primarily serve residents from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, but has a national reach given its expertise in serving people who are medically and behaviorally frail and vulnerable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Woods Services Foundation has supported and funded many worthwhile projects, including its latest funding toward the JBS Care Foundation's Women and Girls Vocational Education Empowerment Project, through which over 100 females are currently enrolled into various vocational institutions in Margibi County, Liberia, undergoing intensive skills training.

Currently, Woods Services Foundation is working with JBS Care Foundation's CEO, Mr. Samuels and other Liberian staff at Woods to provide work opportunities in the Woods System of Care in the United States and housing for close to 60 Liberian citizens and their families.

Funding from Woods Services Foundation will support the cost of work visas, airfare, housing subsidies, training and mentor support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 5 August 2022, in the closing of a two-day meeting between the President of Woods Services Trustee and CEO of Woods Services Foundation, Mrs. Tine Hansen-Turton and JBS Care Foundation's Founder/CEO, Mr. Samuels, Madam Hansen-Turton reemphasized Woods Services Foundation's commitment to the cause of the international jobs program, indicating that she's very excited the Foundation is poised to undertake a project that will take Liberians from Liberia to the U.S. to work and earn their livelihoods.

She also expressed delight in Woods Services Foundation's involvement with the JBS Care Foundation's work in Liberia, noting that she is impressed by the performance of the Liberian-run non-for-profit for all that it is engaged with aimed at helping Liberians.

She disclosed that Woods Services Foundation's top executives including her are contemplating visiting Liberia soon, in relation to the International Workers Friends and Family Project.