Liberia: Trending Liberian Musicians Stunna, MC Caro Appear On BBC 1xtra Show Following His New Single Title "Green Light"

Monrovia — Liberia's RNB, Afropop and Afrobeat artist, Lourell Andymark George alias Stunna has appeared as the second Liberian to be featured on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) 1Xtra show with DJ Edu the Afroboss after releasing his new single, "Green light".

The Liberian RNB star appeared on the BBC 1Xtra show on Wednesday with DJ Edu the Afroboss along with MC Caro making the duo the second batch of Liberians to have featured on the show after Kobazzie.

Following his latest track, "Green light," Stunna in an effort to push Liberian music to international level, the star is now in London on a musical tour in commemoration of Liberia's 175th years of Independence.

He said his goal is to ensure Liberian music gets better and be widely followed like other Countries in Africa including Nigeria, Ghana and others.

"My primary goal is to make Liberian music better and explore to international level where everyone will get glue to the Liberian culture and entertainment and my appearance on the BBC has set the pace to showcase the Liberian culture on the international stage," he said.

The RNB hit-maker is a leading member of Aeg and managing partner of 50/50 entertainment record label headed by CEO Pumpaye, a record management that has been doing extremely well in branding and shifting the perspective of Liberian music to an international level.

Stunna has been one of Liberia's trending musicians, and has won several accolades such as: RNB Artist of the Year 2018 (Tunes Liberia), MLMA Afropop Artist of the year 2020, and MLMA Video of the year 2021 and has released several hit songs such as 'baby o', Mr. Right', and 'For Life' with his latest track Green Light.