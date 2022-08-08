Liberia: Educator Wants Education Prioritized At All Levels

Monrovia — In an effort to build a more prosperous society as the country and the world at large battle to heightening economic difficulties, a Liberian educator has urged government authorities and parents, and stakeholders to place key emphasis on education at different levels.

To seal this effort of making education a priority issue, Madam Lucia B.T. Paygai, a former District Education Officer for Montserrado County, urged the Government of Liberia (GoL) through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) to play a vital role by removing children involved with street selling during school hours from the streets.

Madam Paygai pointed out that education is of great importance for the nation's growth and development and as such, it must be prioritized by all stakeholders including the government and parents.

The Liberian educator made these comments when she served as keynote speaker at the 13th graduation exercises of the Covenant Outreach School System in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. She spoke on the topic: "Education the bedrock for national development."

"If we want the best for our children, all hands must be on deck. The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender must play a vital role for removing our children from the street selling business during school hours," the guest speaker maintained.

Madam Lucia Paygai, who is also a former chairperson for the Counseling Department at the faith-based African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), urged parents to play their role by doing all they can to send their children to school irrespective of the economic difficulties.

"Parents must do all they can to send their children to school until they have received a college degree. Time has changed; if you want your child to marketable in the world at large, stand strong and educate your child. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to know that times are tough, but if parents make education for their children a priority and ask for God's intervention, they will succeed," she stated.

"Parents must stop sending their children or relatives' children in the streets to be market sellers. If you want your child to be advance in business, make sure he or she is educated for a better business in the future. Street selling can go so far and no further with limited or no education," Madam Paygai, an early childhood education expert advised.

On the graduation of the 13th batch of students of Covenant, she commended the instructional and administrative staff of the institution for their parfence, love and compassion for the educational sector, noting that it is a very sensitive profession with no money but great reward.

"Teachers need to infer from a child's behavior, meaning gathering information from evidence, use observation and background to reach a logical conclusion. You probably practice inference every day by watching how she or he makes faces when served a new food he/she does not like. Teachers must be observant, because there are many areas in child development that need attention; concerns are as follows: physical, emotions, language, social, to name a few," explained.

"The work of a teacher is very challenging, let us work cooperatively with our teachers and give them all our support. God bless you teachers, may he continue to strengthen you as you impact knowledge to the younger generation," Madam Paygai urged.

She cautioned the graduates agaist complacency, thus calling on them to strive for the highest height in their educational sojourn.

"This graduation today is a start, just a stepping stone for hat is to come. Even so, I must congratulate you for this accomplishment; continue this good work you have started until you get to the finish line. God will guide you throughout your educational journey. Listen to your parents so you will have a prosperous life, and your days on earth will be long and happy. Do not let peer pressure destroy you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rev. Martha K. Youmi, Proprietress of the Covenant Outreach School System, lauded the instructors for their timeless services rendered the institution.

She also thanked parents for making the institution their preferred choice for their children, as she called on them for collective engagements that would better the school.

"Without you, there would have been no Covenant Outreach School. Thanks a million times for entrusting us with your children, and we look forward to you your constructive criticism, comments and our collective recommendations that may sometimes help us improve our system and develop the minds of our children for a better future," the Covenant head administrator added.